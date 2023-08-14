Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 5815.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5858.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5820 and closed at 5815.05. The high price for the day was 5837.3 and the low price was 5800.05. The market capitalization of the company is 96803.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5916.85 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5858.1, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹5815.05

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5858.1. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 43.05.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Dr Reddy Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.07%
3 Months23.81%
6 Months29.41%
YTD37.41%
1 Year36.74%
14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Dr Reddy August futures opened at 5856.5 as against previous close of 5856.3

Dr Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 5820. The bid price is 5844.3 and the offer price is 5853.25. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest is 3221750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5815.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 800 shares and the closing price was 5815.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.