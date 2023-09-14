Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was ₹5700.05, close price was ₹5676.25, high price was ₹5755.85, low price was ₹5669.9. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹95,550.25 crore. The 52-week high is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy's was 10,347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5740.85. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 64.6, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹64.6. Overall, these numbers suggest a positive trend for Dr Reddy's stock.
On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,347. The closing price for the day was ₹5,676.25.
