Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 5676.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5740.85 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was 5700.05, close price was 5676.25, high price was 5755.85, low price was 5669.9. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 95,550.25 crore. The 52-week high is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy's was 10,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5740.85, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹5676.25

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5740.85. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 64.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 64.6. Overall, these numbers suggest a positive trend for Dr Reddy's stock.

14 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5676.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,347. The closing price for the day was 5,676.25.

