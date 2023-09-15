Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories opened at ₹5753.1 and closed at ₹5740.85. The stock reached a high of ₹5798.8 and a low of ₹5705. The company has a market capitalization of ₹95,593.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. On the BSE, there were 7514 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.