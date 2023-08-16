Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 5815.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5825.95 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5820 and closed at 5815.05. The highest price reached during the day was 5878.3, while the lowest was 5800.05. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 96951.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5916.85, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy's shares on that day was 12084.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5825.95, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹5815.05

According to the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5825.95. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.9.

16 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5815.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 12084 shares, and the closing price was 5815.05.

