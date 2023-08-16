Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5820 and closed at ₹5815.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5878.3, while the lowest was ₹5800.05. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹96951.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5916.85, and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy's shares on that day was 12084.
According to the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5825.95. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.9.
