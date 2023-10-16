Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5484.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's 5461

29 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 5461 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5484.05 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5400.05 and closed at 5529.9. The stock's high for the day was 5520.55 and the low was 5400.05. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 90892.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 13555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5484.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹5461

Today, Dr Reddy's stock closed at 5484.05, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 23.05. Yesterday, the stock closed at 5461. Based on this data, the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

16 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was 5461, while the high price was 5514.95.

16 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5514.3 as against previous close of 5479.45

Dr Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company whose stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5494.9. The bid price for the stock is 5505.5, with a bid quantity of 125. The offer price is 5507.7, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for the stock is 2670375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 4175.10000 and a 52 week high price of 5989.70000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5492.45, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5492.45. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 31.45, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 16 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 78.4 (-2.49%) & 38.25 (-11.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 16 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 38.85 (-29.11%) & 78.3 (-19.2%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5488.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5488.6. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 27.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low price of 5461 and a high price of 5514.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5514.3 as against previous close of 5479.45

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5490.35. The bid price is INR 5499.4, while the offer price is INR 5501.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 shares and a bid quantity of 125 shares. The open interest for Dr Reddy's stock is 2,669,375 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5491.5, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹5461

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5491.5. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 30.5, further confirming the upward movement of the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 16 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 78.05 (-2.92%) & 38.0 (-11.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 16 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 39.0 (-28.83%) & 79.1 (-18.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5461 and a high price of 5514.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5481.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5481.55 with a percent change of 0.38. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.55, which means that the stock has increased by 20.55. Overall, these numbers suggest that Dr Reddy's stock is performing positively in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5514.3 as against previous close of 5479.45

Dr. Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5481.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 5497.05, while the offer price is 5499.9. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 125 each. The open interest for the stock is 2,669,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5481.65, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the stock price is 5481.65. There has been a 0.38 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.65.

16 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low of 5461 and a high of 5514.95 today.

16 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 16 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 83.15 (+3.42%) & 41.45 (-3.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 16 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 38.5 (-29.74%) & 77.0 (-20.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5493.1, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5493.1. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 32.1, meaning that the stock has gained 32.1 points.

16 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5514.3 as against previous close of 5479.45

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5486.9. The bid price is 5493.15 and the offer price is 5496.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 125. The stock has an open interest of 2674375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddys Laboratories stock had a low price of 5461 and a high price of 5514.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5496.35, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5496.35. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 35.35, which means the stock has gained 35.35 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 78.5 (-2.36%) & 39.35 (-8.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.7 (-23.91%) & 81.15 (-16.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5481.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the stock price is 5481.85. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 20.85, suggesting a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5461 and a high price of 5514.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5514.3 as against previous close of 5479.45

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 5503. The bid price is Rs. 5506.85 and the offer price is Rs. 5510.7. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for the stock is 2,682,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5500.65, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5500.65. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 39.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 39.65 points since the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5461, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹5529.9

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the stock price is at 5461. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -68.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 68.9.

16 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5529.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr. Reddy's BSE volume was recorded at 13,555 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,529.9.

