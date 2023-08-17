Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 5820.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5880.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Dr Reddy) opened at 5836 and closed at 5820.2. The stock reached a high of 5886.85 and a low of 5775.9. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy is 97852.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5916.85 and 3996.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8057 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5820.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a BSE volume of 8057 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5820.2.

