Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:01 PM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 5090.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5228.4 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's open price was 5144.75 and the close price was 5144.7. The stock had a high of 5162.25 and a low of 5077.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 84,593.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.35 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 25,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5228.4, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5228.4 with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 138.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.71% or 138.05.

17 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5221.95, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 2.59%, resulting in a net change of 131.6. The stock is currently priced at 5221.95.

Click here for Dr Reddy AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5210, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5210. There has been a 2.35% percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 119.65.

17 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5209.05, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5209.05. There has been a percent change of 2.33, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 118.7, suggesting a significant positive movement in the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5202.8, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5202.8. There has been a percent change of 2.21, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 112.45, which means the stock has gained 112.45 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5203.25, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5203.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.22, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 112.9, reflecting an increase in value. Overall, the stock of Dr Reddy is performing well in the market.

Click here for Dr Reddy News

17 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5203, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5203 with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 112.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.21% and has seen a net increase of 112.65.

17 Jul 2023, 11:24 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5191.3, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5191.3, showing a 1.98% increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 100.95.

17 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5167, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5167, with a net change of 76.65 and a percent change of 1.51. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market, increasing by 1.51% or 76.65. This information indicates that Dr Reddy's stock is performing well and has gained value in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5158, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that its price is 5158 with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 67.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5174.45, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5174.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 84.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 84.1 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5184, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5184 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 93.65.

17 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5184.9, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5184.9, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 94.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change in value, increasing by 1.86% or 94.55.

17 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5186.15, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

Dr. Reddy's stock price is currently at 5186.15, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 95.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.88% and gaining 95.8 points.

Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5156.4, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5156.4, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 66.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.3% and has gained 66.05.

17 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5123.1, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5123.1, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 32.75. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.64% and the value has increased by 32.75.

17 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5090.35, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹5144.7

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5090.35. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -54.35, meaning the stock has decreased by 54.35.

17 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5144.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Dr. Reddy's on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 25,831. The closing price for the day was 5,144.7.

