Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's 5490.15
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

25 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 5490.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5548.85 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories opened at 5514.95 and closed at 5461. The stock had a high of 5514.95 and a low of 5461. The market capitalization of the company is 91,276.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,961 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:39:49 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

Dr Reddy's stock closed at 5548.85, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 58.7. Yesterday's closing price was 5490.15.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22:45 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
Zydus Lifesciences589.65-0.65-0.11668.5390.159684.62
17 Oct 2023, 05:45:37 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was 5471.05 and the high price was 5570.

17 Oct 2023, 03:27:31 PM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 4175.10 and a 52-week high price of 5989.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:00:15 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5539.7, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the stock price is 5539.7. There has been a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 49.55, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 49.55.

17 Oct 2023, 02:43:35 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 48.8 (+18.45%) & 100.0 (+21.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.8 (-41.28%) & 20.7 (-45.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:44 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3653.5-4.45-0.123949.02730.096988.95
Cipla1174.910.50.91277.55852.094832.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5542.051.850.945986.24176.8592084.06
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1924.5513.20.692099.951446.1565135.52
Zydus Lifesciences591.61.30.22668.5390.159882.0
17 Oct 2023, 02:30:31 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5538.95, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

As per the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5538.95. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 48.8, which represents the increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:24:50 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5535.95 as against previous close of 5504.75

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5540.55. The bid price is 5551.45, with a bid quantity of 125 shares, while the offer price is 5554.8, with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2686500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:11:27 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low price of 5471.05 and a high price of 5570.

17 Oct 2023, 01:51:33 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5541.15, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5541.15. There has been a 0.93% percent change, with a net change of 51.

17 Oct 2023, 01:37:30 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5506.34
10 Days5482.03
20 Days5537.03
50 Days5656.29
100 Days5320.87
300 Days4904.86
17 Oct 2023, 01:30:55 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 52.15 (+26.58%) & 106.25 (+29.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.0 (-46.26%) & 18.5 (-51.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:10:17 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.65, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5548.65, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 58.5.

Click here for Dr Reddy AGM

17 Oct 2023, 01:10:02 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low price of 5471.05 and a high price of 5570.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00:19 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:44:05 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5535.95 as against previous close of 5504.75

Dr Reddy's is currently trading at a spot price of 5550.05. The bid price is 5564.0 with a bid quantity of 125 shares, while the offer price is 5565.4 with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2684125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:35:56 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3667.059.10.253949.02730.097348.66
Cipla1172.157.750.671277.55852.094610.16
Dr Reddys Laboratories5549.158.951.075986.24176.8592202.03
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1931.7520.41.072099.951446.1565379.2
Zydus Lifesciences591.61.30.22668.5390.159882.0
17 Oct 2023, 12:28:37 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.8, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5548.8. It has seen a percent change of 1.07, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 58.65, meaning the stock has gained 58.65 points. Overall, the stock of Dr Reddy's Laboratories has shown a positive trend in terms of price movement.

Click here for Dr Reddy News

17 Oct 2023, 12:21:34 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5471.05 and a high price of 5570 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:01:45 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 62.55 (+51.82%) & 118.0 (+43.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 37.0 (-51.51%) & 17.5 (-54.13%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21:03 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock reached a low of 5471.05 and a high of 5556.7 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:02:01 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5542.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5542.9, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 52.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.96% and has gained 52.75 points.

Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 10:47:21 AM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 51.15 (+24.15%) & 102.1 (+24.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 46.0 (-39.71%) & 20.65 (-45.87%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:32:57 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5546.35, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5546.35, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 56.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:22:32 AM IST

Stocks to buy: Biocon, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, among Phillip Capital’s pharma stock picks for up to 22% upside

Phillip Capital estimates pharma companies under its coverage to report 12% YoY earnings growth on account of 40 bps expansion in EBITDA margins and 15% sales growth in Q2.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-biocon-dr-reddy-s-sun-pharma-among-phillip-capital-s-pharma-stock-picks-for-up-to-22-upside-11697517152092.html

17 Oct 2023, 10:15:22 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5471.05 and a high price of 5551.05 today.

17 Oct 2023, 10:09:11 AM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5535.95 as against previous close of 5504.75

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5545.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 5558.05, while the offer price is 5559.45. The bid and offer quantities are both 125. The stock has an open interest of 2,663,875, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:54:22 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:41:54 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5527.9, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5527.9 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 37.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.69% and the net change in the price is 37.75.

17 Oct 2023, 09:02:36 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5484.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹5461

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5484.05 with a net change of 23.05 and a percent change of 0.42. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:13:24 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5461 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,961 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,461.

