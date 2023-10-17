Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's 5490.15

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 Dr Reddy's stock closed at ₹5548.85, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 58.7. Yesterday's closing price was ₹5490.15.

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3650.0 -7.95 -0.22 3949.0 2730.0 96896.03 Cipla 1173.5 9.1 0.78 1277.55 852.0 94719.12 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5548.85 58.7 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92197.88 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1918.45 7.1 0.37 2099.95 1446.15 64929.07 Zydus Lifesciences 589.65 -0.65 -0.11 668.5 390.1 59684.62 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was ₹5471.05 and the high price was ₹5570.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 4175.10 and a 52-week high price of 5989.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5539.7, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the stock price is ₹5539.7. There has been a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 49.55, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹49.55.

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹48.8 (+18.45%) & ₹100.0 (+21.58%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.8 (-41.28%) & ₹20.7 (-45.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3653.5 -4.45 -0.12 3949.0 2730.0 96988.95 Cipla 1174.9 10.5 0.9 1277.55 852.0 94832.12 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5542.0 51.85 0.94 5986.2 4176.85 92084.06 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1924.55 13.2 0.69 2099.95 1446.15 65135.52 Zydus Lifesciences 591.6 1.3 0.22 668.5 390.1 59882.0

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5538.95, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 As per the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5538.95. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 48.8, which represents the increase in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5535.95 as against previous close of 5504.75 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5540.55. The bid price is 5551.45, with a bid quantity of 125 shares, while the offer price is 5554.8, with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2686500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹5471.05 and a high price of ₹5570. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5541.15, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is ₹5541.15. There has been a 0.93% percent change, with a net change of 51.

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5506.34 10 Days 5482.03 20 Days 5537.03 50 Days 5656.29 100 Days 5320.87 300 Days 4904.86

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹52.15 (+26.58%) & ₹106.25 (+29.18%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹41.0 (-46.26%) & ₹18.5 (-51.51%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.65, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is ₹5548.65, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 58.5. Click here for Dr Reddy AGM

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹5471.05 and a high price of ₹5570.

Dr Reddy Live Updates

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5535.95 as against previous close of 5504.75 Dr Reddy's is currently trading at a spot price of 5550.05. The bid price is 5564.0 with a bid quantity of 125 shares, while the offer price is 5565.4 with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2684125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3667.05 9.1 0.25 3949.0 2730.0 97348.66 Cipla 1172.15 7.75 0.67 1277.55 852.0 94610.16 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5549.1 58.95 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92202.03 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1931.75 20.4 1.07 2099.95 1446.15 65379.2 Zydus Lifesciences 591.6 1.3 0.22 668.5 390.1 59882.0

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.8, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is ₹5548.8. It has seen a percent change of 1.07, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 58.65, meaning the stock has gained 58.65 points. Overall, the stock of Dr Reddy's Laboratories has shown a positive trend in terms of price movement. Click here for Dr Reddy News

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of ₹5471.05 and a high price of ₹5570 on the current day.

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹62.55 (+51.82%) & ₹118.0 (+43.47%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹37.0 (-51.51%) & ₹17.5 (-54.13%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹5471.05 and a high of ₹5556.7 on the current day.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5542.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5542.9, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 52.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.96% and has gained 52.75 points. Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹51.15 (+24.15%) & ₹102.1 (+24.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 17 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.0 (-39.71%) & ₹20.65 (-45.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5546.35, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5546.35, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 56.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Stocks to buy: Biocon, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, among Phillip Capital’s pharma stock picks for up to 22% upside Phillip Capital estimates pharma companies under its coverage to report 12% YoY earnings growth on account of 40 bps expansion in EBITDA margins and 15% sales growth in Q2. https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-biocon-dr-reddy-s-sun-pharma-among-phillip-capital-s-pharma-stock-picks-for-up-to-22-upside-11697517152092.html

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of ₹5471.05 and a high price of ₹5551.05 today.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5535.95 as against previous close of 5504.75 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5545.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 5558.05, while the offer price is 5559.45. The bid and offer quantities are both 125. The stock has an open interest of 2,663,875, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddy Live Updates

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5527.9, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5527.9 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 37.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.69% and the net change in the price is 37.75.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5484.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹5461 The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5484.05 with a net change of 23.05 and a percent change of 0.42. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.