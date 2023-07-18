Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plummets in trading session

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5092 and closed at ₹5090.35. The stock had a high of ₹5243 and a low of ₹5092. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹86932.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.35 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 10582 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5164.15, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5164.15. There has been a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -66.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.28% and has decreased by ₹66.95. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170.8, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 Dr. Reddy's stock is currently priced at ₹5170.8. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.15% in percentage change and a net decrease of ₹60.3 in terms of price. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.3, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is ₹5171.3 with a percent change of -1.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.14% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -59.8, indicating a decrease of ₹59.8 in the stock price. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.05, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5171.05, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -60.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% or ₹60.05. Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend Share Via

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5172.9, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is at ₹5172.9, with a percent change of -1.11. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.11% from its previous value. The net change is -58.2, indicating a decline in the stock price by ₹58.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance in the given period. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5204.2, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5204.2. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.51% in its value, with a net change of -26.9. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5203.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5203.3, with a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -27.8, indicating a decrease of ₹27.8. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Dr Reddy has slightly declined in the current trading session. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5183.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is at ₹5183.55, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -47.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change of 0.91% and a net decrease of ₹47.55. Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss Share Via

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5190.05, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is ₹5190.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.78, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -41.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5199.4, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹5231.1 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5199.4 with a percent change of -0.61. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% from the previous trading day. The net change is -31.7, indicating a decrease of ₹31.7 in the stock price. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5231.1, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹5090.35 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5231.1, with a percent change of 2.77 and a net change of 140.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market, with an increase in both percentage and absolute value. Investors who own shares of Dr Reddy may benefit from this upward movement. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5090.35 yesterday On the last day, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a trading volume of 10,582 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹5,090.35. Share Via