Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plummets in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 5231.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5164.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5092 and closed at 5090.35. The stock had a high of 5243 and a low of 5092. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 86932.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.35 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 10582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5164.15, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5164.15. There has been a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -66.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.28% and has decreased by 66.95.

18 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170.8, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

Dr. Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5170.8. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.15% in percentage change and a net decrease of 60.3 in terms of price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.3, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5171.3 with a percent change of -1.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.14% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -59.8, indicating a decrease of 59.8 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.05, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5171.05, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -60.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% or 60.05.

Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5172.9, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is at 5172.9, with a percent change of -1.11. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.11% from its previous value. The net change is -58.2, indicating a decline in the stock price by 58.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance in the given period.

18 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5204.2, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a price of 5204.2. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.51% in its value, with a net change of -26.9.

18 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5203.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5203.3, with a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -27.8, indicating a decrease of 27.8. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Dr Reddy has slightly declined in the current trading session.

18 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5183.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is at 5183.55, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -47.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change of 0.91% and a net decrease of 47.55.

Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5190.05, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5190.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.78, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -41.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5199.4, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹5231.1

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5199.4 with a percent change of -0.61. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% from the previous trading day. The net change is -31.7, indicating a decrease of 31.7 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5231.1, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹5090.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5231.1, with a percent change of 2.77 and a net change of 140.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market, with an increase in both percentage and absolute value. Investors who own shares of Dr Reddy may benefit from this upward movement.

18 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5090.35 yesterday

On the last day, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a trading volume of 10,582 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 5,090.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.