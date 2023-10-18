comScore
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5675.85, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹5548.85
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5675.85, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹5548.85

29 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 5548.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5675.85 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's open price was 5471.05 and the close price was 5490.15. The stock reached a high of 5570 and a low of 5471.05 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 92,354.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 29,006 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:47:35 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5675.85, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹5548.85

Dr Reddy's stock closed at a price of 5675.85, representing a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 127. The previous day's closing price was 5548.85.

18 Oct 2023, 06:24:14 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3638.2-7.3-0.23949.02730.096582.78
Cipla1210.5537.053.161277.55852.097709.61
Dr Reddys Laboratories5675.85127.02.295986.24176.8594308.07
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1922.91.750.092099.951446.1565079.67
Zydus Lifesciences583.3-6.4-1.09668.5390.159041.87
18 Oct 2023, 05:35:28 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Dr Reddys Laboratories' stock reached a low price of 5540 and a high price of 5692.

18 Oct 2023, 03:45:32 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5560.0 as against previous close of 5559.3

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5665. The bid price is slightly higher at 5668.55, while the offer price stands at 5670.0. The bid quantity is 125, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 875, representing the number of shares sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. The open interest for Dr Reddy's stock is 2,754,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:27:05 PM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock is 4175.10, while the 52-week high price is 5989.70.

18 Oct 2023, 03:20:41 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5681.3, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹5548.85

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5681.3, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 132.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:40:52 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
Zydus Lifesciences589.65-0.65-0.11668.5390.159684.62
18 Oct 2023, 02:40:03 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 127.5 (+153.98%) & 68.55 (+224.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 36.95 (-58.74%) & 16.85 (-60.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:34:16 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr. Reddy has increased by 1.07% or 58.7. The stock is currently priced at 5548.85.

18 Oct 2023, 02:25:34 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock's low price for the day was 5471.05, while the high price was 5570.

18 Oct 2023, 01:57:28 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current price of Dr. Reddy's stock is 5548.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 58.7, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for Dr Reddy Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:31:19 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5505.11
10 Days5472.37
20 Days5524.36
50 Days5653.10
100 Days5331.17
300 Days4910.38
18 Oct 2023, 01:25:38 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 107.0 (+113.15%) & 54.3 (+157.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.3 (-53.88%) & 18.0 (-57.75%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:22:09 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

Dr Reddy's stock has a current price of 5548.85 with a 1.07% percent change and a net change of 58.7.

18 Oct 2023, 01:19:53 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5471.05 and a high price of 5570 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:11:31 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5560.0 as against previous close of 5559.3

The spot price of Dr Reddy's stock is currently at 5544.1. The bid price is 5673.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 5674.4, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 125, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 250, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 2683625, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:59:45 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:36:35 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
Zydus Lifesciences589.65-0.65-0.11668.5390.159684.62
18 Oct 2023, 12:31:40 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9998
Buy109911
Hold9998
Sell8788
Strong Sell3332
18 Oct 2023, 12:25:29 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddys Laboratories stock had a low price of 5471.05 and a high price of 5570 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:22:36 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5548.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 58.7, which suggests that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Dr Reddy's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Oct 2023, 12:01:39 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 92.0 (+83.27%) & 42.95 (+103.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 46.5 (-48.07%) & 19.85 (-53.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:48:51 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current data for Dr. Reddy's stock shows that the stock price is 5548.85. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 58.7, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Dr. Reddy's has increased.

18 Oct 2023, 11:45:17 AM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5560.0 as against previous close of 5559.3

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5544.1. The bid price is 5649.2, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 5651.7, which is the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 125, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is also 125, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 2673625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:38:11 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
Zydus Lifesciences589.65-0.65-0.11668.5390.159684.62
18 Oct 2023, 11:25:41 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Dr Reddys Laboratories reached a low of 5471.05 and a high of 5570 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:19:40 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5548.85, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 58.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and the price has increased by 58.7.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42:51 AM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 101.55 (+102.29%) & 50.25 (+138.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.7 (-51.2%) & 18.25 (-57.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:41:09 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
Zydus Lifesciences589.65-0.65-0.11668.5390.159684.62
18 Oct 2023, 10:20:08 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5548.85. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 58.7, which means the stock has gained 58.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:14:19 AM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5560.0 as against previous close of 5559.3

The stock name is Dr Reddy and the current spot price is 5544.1. The bid price is 5624.65 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5627.75 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for this stock is 2638750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:12:05 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was 5471.05, while the high price was 5570.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57:01 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:52:37 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price of the stock is 5548.85. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 58.7, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the current data suggests that Dr Reddy's stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:32:14 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months7.39%
6 Months12.86%
YTD30.83%
1 Year27.89%
18 Oct 2023, 09:12:46 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5548.85, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 58.7. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% from its previous closing price and has gained 58.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 08:00:29 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5490.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a BSE volume of 29,006 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,490.15.

