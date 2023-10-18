Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5675.85, up 2.29% from yesterday's 5548.85

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5675.85, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹5548.85 Dr Reddy's stock closed at a price of ₹5675.85, representing a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 127. The previous day's closing price was ₹5548.85.

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3638.2 -7.3 -0.2 3949.0 2730.0 96582.78 Cipla 1210.55 37.05 3.16 1277.55 852.0 97709.61 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5675.85 127.0 2.29 5986.2 4176.85 94308.07 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1922.9 1.75 0.09 2099.95 1446.15 65079.67 Zydus Lifesciences 583.3 -6.4 -1.09 668.5 390.1 59041.87 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Dr Reddys Laboratories' stock reached a low price of ₹5540 and a high price of ₹5692.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5560.0 as against previous close of 5559.3 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5665. The bid price is slightly higher at 5668.55, while the offer price stands at 5670.0. The bid quantity is 125, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 875, representing the number of shares sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. The open interest for Dr Reddy's stock is 2,754,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock is 4175.10, while the 52-week high price is 5989.70.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5681.3, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹5548.85 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5681.3, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 132.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3650.0 -7.95 -0.22 3949.0 2730.0 96896.03 Cipla 1173.5 9.1 0.78 1277.55 852.0 94719.12 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5548.85 58.7 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92197.88 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1918.45 7.1 0.37 2099.95 1446.15 64929.07 Zydus Lifesciences 589.65 -0.65 -0.11 668.5 390.1 59684.62

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹127.5 (+153.98%) & ₹68.55 (+224.88%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹36.95 (-58.74%) & ₹16.85 (-60.45%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 As of the current data, the stock price of Dr. Reddy has increased by 1.07% or ₹58.7. The stock is currently priced at ₹5548.85.

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock's low price for the day was ₹5471.05, while the high price was ₹5570. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current price of Dr. Reddy's stock is ₹5548.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 58.7, suggesting a positive movement. Click here for Dr Reddy Key Metrics

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5505.11 10 Days 5472.37 20 Days 5524.36 50 Days 5653.10 100 Days 5331.17 300 Days 4910.38

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹107.0 (+113.15%) & ₹54.3 (+157.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹41.3 (-53.88%) & ₹18.0 (-57.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 Dr Reddy's stock has a current price of ₹5548.85 with a 1.07% percent change and a net change of 58.7.

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of ₹5471.05 and a high price of ₹5570 on the current day.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5560.0 as against previous close of 5559.3 The spot price of Dr Reddy's stock is currently at 5544.1. The bid price is 5673.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 5674.4, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 125, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 250, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 2683625, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddy Live Updates

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3650.0 -7.95 -0.22 3949.0 2730.0 96896.03 Cipla 1173.5 9.1 0.78 1277.55 852.0 94719.12 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5548.85 58.7 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92197.88 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1918.45 7.1 0.37 2099.95 1446.15 64929.07 Zydus Lifesciences 589.65 -0.65 -0.11 668.5 390.1 59684.62

Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 8 Buy 10 9 9 11 Hold 9 9 9 8 Sell 8 7 8 8 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddys Laboratories stock had a low price of ₹5471.05 and a high price of ₹5570 on the current day.

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5548.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 58.7, which suggests that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Dr Reddy's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹92.0 (+83.27%) & ₹42.95 (+103.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.5 (-48.07%) & ₹19.85 (-53.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current data for Dr. Reddy's stock shows that the stock price is ₹5548.85. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 58.7, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Dr. Reddy's has increased.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5560.0 as against previous close of 5559.3 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5544.1. The bid price is 5649.2, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 5651.7, which is the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 125, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is also 125, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 2673625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3650.0 -7.95 -0.22 3949.0 2730.0 96896.03 Cipla 1173.5 9.1 0.78 1277.55 852.0 94719.12 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5548.85 58.7 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92197.88 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1918.45 7.1 0.37 2099.95 1446.15 64929.07 Zydus Lifesciences 589.65 -0.65 -0.11 668.5 390.1 59684.62

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Dr Reddys Laboratories reached a low of ₹5471.05 and a high of ₹5570 on the current day.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5548.85, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 58.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and the price has increased by 58.7.

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹101.55 (+102.29%) & ₹50.25 (+138.15%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.7 (-51.2%) & ₹18.25 (-57.16%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3650.0 -7.95 -0.22 3949.0 2730.0 96896.03 Cipla 1173.5 9.1 0.78 1277.55 852.0 94719.12 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5548.85 58.7 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92197.88 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1918.45 7.1 0.37 2099.95 1446.15 64929.07 Zydus Lifesciences 589.65 -0.65 -0.11 668.5 390.1 59684.62

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5548.85. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 58.7, which means the stock has gained 58.7 points.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5560.0 as against previous close of 5559.3 The stock name is Dr Reddy and the current spot price is 5544.1. The bid price is 5624.65 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5627.75 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for this stock is 2638750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was ₹5471.05, while the high price was ₹5570.

Dr Reddy Live Updates

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹5548.85. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 58.7, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the current data suggests that Dr Reddy's stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.2% 3 Months 7.39% 6 Months 12.86% YTD 30.83% 1 Year 27.89%

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5548.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹5490.15 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5548.85, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 58.7. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% from its previous closing price and has gained 58.7 points.