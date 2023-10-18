Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5675.85, up 2.29% from yesterday's 5548.85

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's open price was ₹5471.05 and the close price was ₹5490.15. The stock reached a high of ₹5570 and a low of ₹5471.05 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹92,354.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹4176.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 29,006 shares on the BSE.
Dr Reddy's stock closed at a price of ₹5675.85, representing a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 127. The previous day's closing price was ₹5548.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
Today, Dr Reddys Laboratories' stock reached a low price of ₹5540 and a high price of ₹5692.
Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5665. The bid price is slightly higher at 5668.55, while the offer price stands at 5670.0. The bid quantity is 125, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 875, representing the number of shares sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. The open interest for Dr Reddy's stock is 2,754,500.
The 52-week low price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock is 4175.10, while the 52-week high price is 5989.70.
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5681.3, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 132.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹127.5 (+153.98%) & ₹68.55 (+224.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹36.95 (-58.74%) & ₹16.85 (-60.45%) respectively.
As of the current data, the stock price of Dr. Reddy has increased by 1.07% or ₹58.7. The stock is currently priced at ₹5548.85.
Click here for Dr Reddy Key Metrics
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5505.11
|10 Days
|5472.37
|20 Days
|5524.36
|50 Days
|5653.10
|100 Days
|5331.17
|300 Days
|4910.38
Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹107.0 (+113.15%) & ₹54.3 (+157.35%) respectively.
Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹41.3 (-53.88%) & ₹18.0 (-57.75%) respectively.
The spot price of Dr Reddy's stock is currently at 5544.1. The bid price is 5673.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 5674.4, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 125, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 250, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 2683625, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|11
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Sell
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹92.0 (+83.27%) & ₹42.95 (+103.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.5 (-48.07%) & ₹19.85 (-53.4%) respectively.
Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5544.1. The bid price is 5649.2, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 5651.7, which is the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 125, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is also 125, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 2673625.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹101.55 (+102.29%) & ₹50.25 (+138.15%) respectively.
Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.7 (-51.2%) & ₹18.25 (-57.16%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The stock name is Dr Reddy and the current spot price is 5544.1. The bid price is 5624.65 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5627.75 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for this stock is 2638750.
The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was ₹5471.05, while the high price was ₹5570.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|7.39%
|6 Months
|12.86%
|YTD
|30.83%
|1 Year
|27.89%
On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a BSE volume of 29,006 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5,490.15.
