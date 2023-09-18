Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 5743.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5822.6 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, the opening price of Dr Reddy's stock was 5752 and the closing price was 5743.45. The stock reached a high of 5845 and a low of 5735.55 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 96,910.89 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 5986.2 and a low of 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5743.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a volume of 4156 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5743.45.

