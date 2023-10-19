Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plummets as investors react negatively

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 5628.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 5631.05, while the offer price stands at 5634.45. The bid and offer quantities are both 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 2633375. Overall, Dr Reddy's is a popular and actively traded stock in the pharmaceutical sector.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5627.15 with a percent change of -0.86. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.86%. The net change in the stock price is -48.7, indicating a decrease of ₹48.7. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Dr Reddy's.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.97%
|3 Months
|10.75%
|6 Months
|15.65%
|YTD
|33.98%
|1 Year
|30.32%
Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at ₹5675.85 with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 127. This means that the stock has increased by 2.29% and the price has increased by ₹127. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Dr Reddy's stock.
On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 18,083 shares, and the closing price was ₹5,548.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!