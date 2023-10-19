Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plummets as investors react negatively

4 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 5675.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5627.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5638.2 as against previous close of 5676.2

Dr Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 5628.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 5631.05, while the offer price stands at 5634.45. The bid and offer quantities are both 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 2633375. Overall, Dr Reddy's is a popular and actively traded stock in the pharmaceutical sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5627.15, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹5675.85

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5627.15 with a percent change of -0.86. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.86%. The net change in the stock price is -48.7, indicating a decrease of 48.7. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Dr Reddy's.

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.97%
3 Months10.75%
6 Months15.65%
YTD33.98%
1 Year30.32%
19 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5675.85, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹5548.85

Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5675.85 with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 127. This means that the stock has increased by 2.29% and the price has increased by 127. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Dr Reddy's stock.

19 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5548.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 18,083 shares, and the closing price was 5,548.85.

