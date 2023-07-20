Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹5144.8 and closed at ₹5190.8. The stock had a high of ₹5269.25 and a low of ₹5144.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹86847.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.35 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The stock had a trading volume of 10515 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5226. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 35.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 35.2 points.
On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 10,515 shares, and the closing price was ₹5,190.8.
