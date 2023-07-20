Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 5190.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5226 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 5144.8 and closed at 5190.8. The stock had a high of 5269.25 and a low of 5144.8. The market capitalization of the company is 86847.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.35 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The stock had a trading volume of 10515 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5226, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹5190.8

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5226. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 35.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 35.2 points.

20 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5190.8 yesterday

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 10,515 shares, and the closing price was 5,190.8.

