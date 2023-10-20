Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 5624.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5571.25 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was 5635.3 and the close price was 5675.85. The high for the day was 5669 and the low was 5610.25. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy was 93,613.73 crore. The 52-week high was 5986.2 and the 52-week low was 4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 46,515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5571.25, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹5624.5

Dr Reddy's stock price is currently at 5571.25, with a percent change of -0.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.95%. The net change is -53.25, which means the stock price has decreased by 53.25.

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months8.58%
6 Months15.91%
YTD32.88%
1 Year30.44%
20 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5569.9, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹5624.5

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5569.9, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -54.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.97% and a decrease of 54.6.

20 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5675.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 46,515. The closing price for the day was 5,675.85.

