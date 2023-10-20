Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was ₹5635.3 and the close price was ₹5675.85. The high for the day was ₹5669 and the low was ₹5610.25. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy was ₹93,613.73 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low was ₹4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 46,515 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy's stock price is currently at ₹5571.25, with a percent change of -0.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.95%. The net change is -53.25, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹53.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|8.58%
|6 Months
|15.91%
|YTD
|32.88%
|1 Year
|30.44%
The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5569.9, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -54.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.97% and a decrease of ₹54.6.
On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 46,515. The closing price for the day was ₹5,675.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!