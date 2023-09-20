Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 5822.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5728 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRREDDY.NS) opened at 5800.05 and closed at 5822.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of 5831.1 and a low of 5722. The market capitalization of the company is 95336.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5986.2 and 3996.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9865 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5822.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 9865 shares, and the closing price was 5822.6.

