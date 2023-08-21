Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 5880.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5872.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5918.95 and closed at ₹5880.3. The stock had a high of ₹5979.65 and a low of ₹5840.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97719.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹5979.65, while the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 23073 shares.
21 Aug 2023, 08:06:16 AM IST
