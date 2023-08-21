Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 5880.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5872.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5918.95 and closed at 5880.3. The stock had a high of 5979.65 and a low of 5840.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 97719.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 5979.65, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 23073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5880.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 23073 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5880.3.

