Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plunges in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 5340.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5322.4 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5329.9 and closed at ₹5340.7. The highest price of the day was ₹5336.95, while the lowest price was ₹5283.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹88389.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5392.35, and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2284 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:01:01 AM IST
Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5322.4, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹5340.7
Dr Reddy's stock price is currently trading at ₹5322.4 with a net change of -18.3 and a percent change of -0.34. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.
21 Jul 2023, 09:51:15 AM IST
Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5340.7 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 2284 shares, and the closing price was ₹5340.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!