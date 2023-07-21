comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plunges in Trading Today
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 5340.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5322.4 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5329.9 and closed at 5340.7. The highest price of the day was 5336.95, while the lowest price was 5283.95. The market capitalization of the company is 88389.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5392.35, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:01:01 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5322.4, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹5340.7

Dr Reddy's stock price is currently trading at 5322.4 with a net change of -18.3 and a percent change of -0.34. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

21 Jul 2023, 09:51:15 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5340.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 2284 shares, and the closing price was 5340.7.

