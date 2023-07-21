Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 5340.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5331.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5329.9 and closed at ₹5340.7. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹5338.95, while the lowest price was ₹5283.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹88,609.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5392.35 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. A total of 3293 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:10:57 AM IST
