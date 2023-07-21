comScore
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 5340.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5309.9 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was 5329.9 and it closed at 5340.7. The stock had a high of 5338.95 and a low of 5283.95. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy was 88,436.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5392.35 and the 52-week low was 3996.1. The stock had a trading volume of 3380 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:20:04 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5309.9, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹5340.7

Dr Reddy's stock price is currently at 5309.9, experiencing a decrease of -0.58%. This translates to a net change of -30.8 points.

21 Jul 2023, 11:05:53 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5310, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹5340.7

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5310 with a percent change of -0.57. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.57% compared to the previous day. The net change is -30.7, indicating a decrease of 30.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:50:52 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5309.6, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹5340.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5309.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.58%, resulting in a net change of -31.1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33:05 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5306.9, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹5340.7

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5306.9, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -33.8. This indicates that the stock's price has decreased by 0.63% or 33.8.

21 Jul 2023, 10:23:30 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5340.7 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 3380 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5340.7.

