Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was ₹5329.9 and it closed at ₹5340.7. The stock had a high of ₹5338.95 and a low of ₹5283.95. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy was ₹88,436.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5392.35 and the 52-week low was ₹3996.1. The stock had a trading volume of 3380 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5309.9, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹5340.7
Dr Reddy's stock price is currently at ₹5309.9, experiencing a decrease of -0.58%. This translates to a net change of -30.8 points.
