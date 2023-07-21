Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5329.9 and closed at ₹5340.7. The highest price of the day was ₹5336.95, while the lowest price was ₹5283.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹88389.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5392.35, and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2284 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy's stock price is currently trading at ₹5322.4 with a net change of -18.3 and a percent change of -0.34. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.
