Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plunges as company reports poor earnings

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 5727.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5611.05 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5715.05 and closed at 5727.25. The stock reached a high of 5715.05 and a low of 5602.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 93389.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The total BSE volume for the stock was 5129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5611.05, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹5727.25

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5611.05. There has been a percent change of -2.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -116.2, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5727.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 5129 shares, and the closing price was 5727.25.

