Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock shows strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 5872.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5907.8 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

The last day of trading for Dr Reddy's saw an open price of 5872 and a close price of 5872.1. The stock reached a high of 5923 and a low of 5853.55. The market capitalization of the company is 98313.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5979.65 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 15696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5907.8, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹5872.1

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is at 5907.8. The percent change is 0.61, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 35.7, indicating a positive change in value. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well.

22 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5872.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a BSE volume of 15,696 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,872.1.

