Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Reports Positive Earnings and Stock Soars

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 5611.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5685 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5621 and closed at 5611.05. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 5694.3, while the lowest price was 5613. The market capitalization of the company is 94620.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 22281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months10.47%
6 Months27.47%
YTD33.77%
1 Year36.5%
22 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5685, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹5611.05

Dr Reddy's stock price is currently at 5685, which is a 1.32% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 73.95.

22 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5611.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr. Reddy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,281. The closing price for the shares was 5611.05.

