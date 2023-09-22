Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Reports Positive Earnings and Stock Soars

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5621 and closed at ₹5611.05. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹5694.3, while the lowest price was ₹5613. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94620.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2, and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 22281 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|10.47%
|6 Months
|27.47%
|YTD
|33.77%
|1 Year
|36.5%
Dr Reddy's stock price is currently at ₹5685, which is a 1.32% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is ₹73.95.
On the last day of trading for Dr. Reddy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,281. The closing price for the shares was ₹5611.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!