Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges as Positive Trading Continues

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5915 and closed at ₹5907.8. The stock reached a high of ₹5942.35 and a low of ₹5907.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹98488.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5979.65 and ₹3996.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 15278 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5944.1. There has been a 0.3 percent change, resulting in a net change of 17.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.76%
|3 Months
|26.25%
|6 Months
|32.09%
|YTD
|39.83%
|1 Year
|41.52%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.18% or ₹10.5. The stock is currently priced at ₹5918.3.
On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,278. The closing price of the shares was ₹5,907.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!