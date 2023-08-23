Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges as Positive Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 5926.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5944.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5915 and closed at 5907.8. The stock reached a high of 5942.35 and a low of 5907.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 98488.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5979.65 and 3996.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 15278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5944.1, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹5926.3

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5944.1. There has been a 0.3 percent change, resulting in a net change of 17.8.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months26.25%
6 Months32.09%
YTD39.83%
1 Year41.52%
23 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5918.3, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹5907.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.18% or 10.5. The stock is currently priced at 5918.3.

23 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5907.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,278. The closing price of the shares was 5,907.8.

