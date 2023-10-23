Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5649.95 and closed at ₹5624.5. The highest price during the day was ₹5649.95, while the lowest was ₹5553. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹92948.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2, and the 52-week low is ₹4176.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 3642 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5582.17 10 Days 5544.26 20 Days 5503.77 50 Days 5649.63 100 Days 5374.27 300 Days 4932.14

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.65 (+3.8%) & ₹20.5 (-1.44%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹60.35 (-9.38%) & ₹32.4 (-11.23%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Dr Reddys Laboratories stock is ₹5526.6, while the high price is ₹5665.3.

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5576.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹5571.5 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5576.35 with a net change of 4.85 and a percent change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 4.85 points or 0.09% compared to the previous trading session.

Dr Reddy Live Updates DR REDDYS LABORATORIES More Information

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5545.0 as against previous close of 5567.05 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5590.4. The bid price stands at 5581.45 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5583.65 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for the stock is 2134000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cipla 1181.7 -18.15 -1.51 1277.55 852.0 95380.99 Divis Laboratories 3532.15 -24.55 -0.69 3949.0 2730.0 93767.48 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5588.2 16.7 0.3 5986.2 4176.85 92851.7 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1892.85 3.9 0.21 2099.95 1446.15 64062.65 Zydus Lifesciences 572.4 -6.15 -1.06 668.5 390.1 57938.56

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5583.65, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹5571.5 The current stock price for Dr Reddy is ₹5583.65. There has been a 0.22% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.15. Click here for Dr Reddy AGM

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddys Laboratories stock had a low price of ₹5526.6 and a high price of ₹5665.3.

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.9 (+43.73%) & ₹29.4 (+41.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹49.75 (-25.3%) & ₹25.1 (-31.23%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5600.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹5571.5 Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's is ₹5600.3. There has been a 0.52% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 28.8.

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cipla 1187.4 -12.45 -1.04 1277.55 852.0 95841.06 Divis Laboratories 3557.6 0.9 0.03 3949.0 2730.0 94443.1 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5605.15 33.65 0.6 5986.2 4176.85 93133.34 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1895.15 6.2 0.33 2099.95 1446.15 64140.49 Zydus Lifesciences 576.3 -2.25 -0.39 668.5 390.1 58333.32

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5545.0 as against previous close of 5567.05 Dr Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 5619. The bid price is 5612.1 and the offer price is 5615.45. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The open interest is 2269125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5617.05, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹5571.5 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5617.05, which represents a 0.82% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 45.55.

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was ₹5526.6, while the high price was ₹5665.3.

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.45 (+40.3%) & ₹30.35 (+45.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹40.0 (-39.94%) & ₹20.2 (-44.66%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5619.5, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹5571.5 Dr Reddy's stock currently has a price of ₹5619.5. It has experienced a net change of 48, indicating an increase in value. The percent change is 0.86%, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cipla 1193.45 -6.4 -0.53 1277.55 852.0 96329.39 Divis Laboratories 3563.8 7.1 0.2 3949.0 2730.0 94607.69 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5620.1 48.6 0.87 5986.2 4176.85 93381.74 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1898.65 9.7 0.51 2099.95 1446.15 64258.94 Zydus Lifesciences 577.45 -1.1 -0.19 668.5 390.1 58449.73

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock today is ₹5526.6, while the high price is ₹5665.3.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5545.0 as against previous close of 5567.05 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5614.4. The bid price is 5604.75 and the offer price is 5607.7. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for the stock is 2233750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dr Reddy Live Updates DR REDDYS LABORATORIES More Information

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.0% 3 Months 7.39% 6 Months 14.39% YTD 31.43% 1 Year 28.06%

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5605.2, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹5571.5 The current data of Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is ₹5605.2 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 33.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.6% and the price has gone up by ₹33.7. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Dr Reddy stock.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5612, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹5571.5 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5612, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 40.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5624.5 on last trading day On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 3642 shares, with a closing price of ₹5624.5.