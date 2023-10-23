Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
17 min read . 01:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 5571.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5576.35 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5649.95 and closed at 5624.5. The highest price during the day was 5649.95, while the lowest was 5553. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 92948.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 3642 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5582.17
10 Days5544.26
20 Days5503.77
50 Days5649.63
100 Days5374.27
300 Days4932.14
23 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.65 (+3.8%) & 20.5 (-1.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 60.35 (-9.38%) & 32.4 (-11.23%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Dr Reddys Laboratories stock is 5526.6, while the high price is 5665.3.

23 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5576.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹5571.5

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5576.35 with a net change of 4.85 and a percent change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 4.85 points or 0.09% compared to the previous trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5545.0 as against previous close of 5567.05

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5590.4. The bid price stands at 5581.45 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5583.65 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for the stock is 2134000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1181.7-18.15-1.511277.55852.095380.99
Divis Laboratories3532.15-24.55-0.693949.02730.093767.48
Dr Reddys Laboratories5588.216.70.35986.24176.8592851.7
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1892.853.90.212099.951446.1564062.65
Zydus Lifesciences572.4-6.15-1.06668.5390.157938.56
23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5583.65, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹5571.5

The current stock price for Dr Reddy is 5583.65. There has been a 0.22% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.15.

Click here for Dr Reddy AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddys Laboratories stock had a low price of 5526.6 and a high price of 5665.3.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.9 (+43.73%) & 29.4 (+41.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 49.75 (-25.3%) & 25.1 (-31.23%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5600.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹5571.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5600.3. There has been a 0.52% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 28.8.

23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1187.4-12.45-1.041277.55852.095841.06
Divis Laboratories3557.60.90.033949.02730.094443.1
Dr Reddys Laboratories5605.1533.650.65986.24176.8593133.34
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1895.156.20.332099.951446.1564140.49
Zydus Lifesciences576.3-2.25-0.39668.5390.158333.32
23 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5545.0 as against previous close of 5567.05

Dr Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 5619. The bid price is 5612.1 and the offer price is 5615.45. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The open interest is 2269125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5617.05, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹5571.5

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5617.05, which represents a 0.82% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 45.55.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was 5526.6, while the high price was 5665.3.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.45 (+40.3%) & 30.35 (+45.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 40.0 (-39.94%) & 20.2 (-44.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5619.5, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹5571.5

Dr Reddy's stock currently has a price of 5619.5. It has experienced a net change of 48, indicating an increase in value. The percent change is 0.86%, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1193.45-6.4-0.531277.55852.096329.39
Divis Laboratories3563.87.10.23949.02730.094607.69
Dr Reddys Laboratories5620.148.60.875986.24176.8593381.74
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1898.659.70.512099.951446.1564258.94
Zydus Lifesciences577.45-1.1-0.19668.5390.158449.73
23 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock today is 5526.6, while the high price is 5665.3.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5545.0 as against previous close of 5567.05

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5614.4. The bid price is 5604.75 and the offer price is 5607.7. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for the stock is 2233750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months7.39%
6 Months14.39%
YTD31.43%
1 Year28.06%
23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5605.2, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹5571.5

The current data of Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5605.2 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 33.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.6% and the price has gone up by 33.7. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Dr Reddy stock.

23 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5612, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹5571.5

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5612, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 40.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

23 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5624.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 3642 shares, with a closing price of 5624.5.

