Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 5954 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5950.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5915 and closed at 5926.3. The highest price during the day was 5974.5, while the lowest price was 5910.85. The market cap of Dr Reddy's is 99066.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5979.65 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 36690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5950.15, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹5954

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5950.15 with a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.85, which means the stock has decreased by 3.85.

24 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months24.37%
6 Months32.99%
YTD40.49%
1 Year40.9%
24 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5953, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹5926.3

Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5953 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 26.7.

24 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5926.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy's on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 36,690. The closing price for the day was 5,926.3.

