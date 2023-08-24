Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5915 and closed at ₹5926.3. The highest price during the day was ₹5974.5, while the lowest price was ₹5910.85. The market cap of Dr Reddy's is ₹99066.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5979.65 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 36690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5950.15 with a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.63%
|3 Months
|24.37%
|6 Months
|32.99%
|YTD
|40.49%
|1 Year
|40.9%
