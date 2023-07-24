Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 5340.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5285.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5329.9 and closed at ₹5340.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5338.95 and a low of ₹5280 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹87845.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5392.35 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 23905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:07:33 AM IST
Dr Reddy closed at ₹5340.7 yesterday
On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,905 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5,340.7.
