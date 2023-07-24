Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5329.9 and closed at ₹5340.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5338.95 and a low of ₹5280 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹87845.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5392.35 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 23905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST
