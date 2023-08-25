comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's shares drop as company faces legal challenges

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 5903 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5848.05 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's open price was 5975, closing at 5954. The stock had a high of 5986.2 and a low of 5891.8. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 98706.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5979.65, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy's was 35629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05:02 AM IST

Dr Reddy August futures opened at 5875.15 as against previous close of 5908.15

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5810.3. The bid price is slightly lower at 5805.8, while the offer price is 5808.15. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 125. The open interest for the stock stands at 3199750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:04:34 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5848.05, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹5903

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5848.05 with a percent change of -0.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -54.95, suggesting a decrease of 54.95 in the stock price.

Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:45:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5835.2, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹5903

Dr. Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5835.2, showing a decrease of 1.15% from the previous day. The net change in price is -67.8.

25 Aug 2023, 09:31:06 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months24.36%
6 Months32.76%
YTD39.4%
1 Year40.04%
25 Aug 2023, 09:04:21 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5931.4, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹5954

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5931.4. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -22.6, implying a decrease of 22.6 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:08:34 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5954 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 35,629 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,954.

