Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 5287.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5392.7 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories opened at 5278.2 and closed at 5287.7. The stock had a high of 5435 and a low of 5270. The market capitalization of the company is 89,632.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5392.35 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 10,510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 10,510 shares, and the closing price was 5,287.7.

