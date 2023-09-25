Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5631.4 and closed at ₹5671.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹5692.95 and the low was ₹5502.1. The market cap of Dr Reddy's is ₹91813.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 14677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5516.35. There has been a percent change of -2.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -155.3, which means the stock has decreased by this amount in value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy's shares was 14,677. The closing price for the shares was ₹5,671.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!