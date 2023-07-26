comScore
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges as Positive Trading Continues

26 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 5426.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5443.6 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRREDDY.NS) opened at 5400.95 and closed at 5391.75 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 5477.55 and a low of 5389.65. The market capitalization of the company is 90190.5 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5435 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 14945 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:51:32 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5443.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹5426.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5443.6. It has experienced a 0.32 percent increase, with a net change of 17.3.

26 Jul 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5419, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹5426.3

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5419. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, suggesting a decrease of 7.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:16:42 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5443.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹5426.3

Dr Reddy's stock price is currently 5443.35 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 17.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% from the previous trading session and has gained 17.05 points. This information suggests that the stock is performing positively and experiencing a slight upward trend.

26 Jul 2023, 09:07:06 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5426.3, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹5391.75

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5426.3. There has been a 0.64 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 34.55.

26 Jul 2023, 08:22:21 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5391.75 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for Dr. Reddy's on the BSE was 14,945 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,391.75.

