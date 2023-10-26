comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5429.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's 5512.25
BackBack

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5429.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 5512.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5429.3 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was 5566.5 and the close price was 5544. The stock reached a high of 5608.35 and a low of 5500.5. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 91745.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 7865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:48:52 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5429.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

Today, the closing price of Dr Reddy's stock was 5429.3, with a percent change of -1.5% and a net change of -82.95. This indicates that the stock price decreased by 82.95 compared to yesterday's closing price of 5512.25.

26 Oct 2023, 06:20:28 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1150.15-6.55-0.571277.55852.092834.43
Divis Laboratories3406.0-61.55-1.783949.02730.090418.6
Dr Reddys Laboratories5429.3-82.95-1.55986.24176.8590211.47
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1900.0-19.3-1.012099.951446.1564304.63
Zydus Lifesciences571.6-2.85-0.5668.5390.157857.59
26 Oct 2023, 05:31:24 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5345 and a high price of 5512.8 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:23:57 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5420.35. The bid price is 5417.35 and the offer price is 5420.25. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for the stock is 245,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:16:47 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5424.6, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5424.6, with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -87.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15:41 PM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock had a 52 week low price of 4175.10 and a 52 week high price of 5989.70.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43:07 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-99.36%) & 0.05 (-97.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.45 (+72.47%) & 93.4 (+215.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:32:17 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1146.25-10.45-0.91277.55852.092519.64
Divis Laboratories3409.75-57.8-1.673949.02730.090518.15
Dr Reddys Laboratories5418.75-93.5-1.75986.24176.8590036.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1899.6-19.7-1.032099.951446.1564291.1
Zydus Lifesciences570.3-4.15-0.72668.5390.157726.0
26 Oct 2023, 02:24:07 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5400.3, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5400.3. The percent change in the stock price is -2.03%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -111.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 111.95.

26 Oct 2023, 02:21:11 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5345 and a high price of 5512.8 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:10:05 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5362. The bid price is slightly higher at 5362.7, while the offer price is 5366.3. There is a bid quantity of 125 and an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for this stock is 339750. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with moderate buying and selling activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:49:18 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5350.2, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5350.2. There has been a percent change of -2.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -162.05, which means the stock has decreased by 162.05.

Click here for Dr Reddy Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:41:43 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5592.94
10 Days5549.03
20 Days5505.15
50 Days5643.18
100 Days5384.49
300 Days4945.30
26 Oct 2023, 01:26:16 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-96.18%) & 0.05 (-97.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 39.95 (+348.88%) & 127.3 (+330.07%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:16:37 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock was 5362.2, while the high price reached 5512.8.

26 Oct 2023, 01:04:57 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5378.85, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is currently 5378.85. The stock has experienced a 2.42% decrease, resulting in a net change of -133.4.

Click here for Dr Reddy Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:50:02 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:41:25 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1141.6-15.1-1.311277.55852.092144.31
Divis Laboratories3413.4-54.15-1.563949.02730.090615.05
Dr Reddys Laboratories5379.5-132.75-2.415986.24176.8589384.01
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1870.7-48.6-2.532099.951446.1563312.99
Zydus Lifesciences571.0-3.45-0.6668.5390.157796.86
26 Oct 2023, 12:40:02 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5403. The bid price is slightly higher at 5403.4, while the offer price is 5406.0. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest stands at 367250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:33:25 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5379.5, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5379.5, which represents a decrease of 2.41% from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of -132.75.

26 Oct 2023, 12:21:41 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9997
Buy109911
Hold99910
Sell8778
Strong Sell3332
26 Oct 2023, 12:15:18 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock is 5402 and the high price is 5512.8.

26 Oct 2023, 12:07:32 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-90.45%) & 0.05 (-97.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 69.95 (+136.32%) & 9.0 (+1.12%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:59:47 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5424.45, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current data of Dr. Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5424.45. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -87.8, highlighting a decrease in value of the stock.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31:09 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1137.3-19.4-1.681277.55852.091797.24
Divis Laboratories3405.7-61.85-1.783949.02730.090410.63
Dr Reddys Laboratories5439.95-72.3-1.315986.24176.8590388.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1875.9-43.4-2.262099.951446.1563488.98
Zydus Lifesciences570.8-3.65-0.64668.5390.157776.61
26 Oct 2023, 11:20:34 AM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5441. The bid price is slightly higher at INR 5445.85, while the offer price is INR 5448.8. Both bid and offer quantities stand at 125. The open interest for the stock is recorded at 346,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:12:40 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Dr Reddys Laboratories reached a low of 5411.05 and a high of 5512.8.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12:04 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5440, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current data of Dr Reddy stock shows that its price is 5440, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -72.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 72.25 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42:46 AM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-87.26%) & 0.1 (-95.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 89.15 (+201.18%) & 46.75 (+213.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37:39 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1136.75-19.95-1.721277.55852.091752.84
Divis Laboratories3394.7-72.85-2.13949.02730.090118.62
Dr Reddys Laboratories5438.6-73.65-1.345986.24176.8590366.0
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1884.35-34.95-1.822099.951446.1563774.97
Zydus Lifesciences571.55-2.9-0.5668.5390.157852.53
26 Oct 2023, 10:20:07 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5415, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5415, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -97.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.76% and the net change is a decrease of 97.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:18:31 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today is 5412.5 and the high price is 5512.8.

26 Oct 2023, 10:13:28 AM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5455.05. The bid price stands at 5453.8, with a bid quantity of 125. On the other hand, the offer price is 5460.4, with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 341,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:58:41 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:46:34 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5445.5, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the stock price is 5445.5. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66.75, which means the stock has decreased by 66.75. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:43:46 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.55%
3 Months4.88%
6 Months13.8%
YTD30.12%
1 Year24.12%
26 Oct 2023, 09:19:59 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5499, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5499 with a net change of -13.25 and a percent change of -0.24. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:06:17 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5544 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a trading volume of 7,865 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 5,544.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App