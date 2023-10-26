Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5429.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's 5512.25

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5429.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹5512.25 Today, the closing price of Dr Reddy's stock was ₹5429.3, with a percent change of -1.5% and a net change of -82.95. This indicates that the stock price decreased by ₹82.95 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹5512.25.

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cipla 1150.15 -6.55 -0.57 1277.55 852.0 92834.43 Divis Laboratories 3406.0 -61.55 -1.78 3949.0 2730.0 90418.6 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5429.3 -82.95 -1.5 5986.2 4176.85 90211.47 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1900.0 -19.3 -1.01 2099.95 1446.15 64304.63 Zydus Lifesciences 571.6 -2.85 -0.5 668.5 390.1 57857.59 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of ₹5345 and a high price of ₹5512.8 for the current day.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5420.35. The bid price is 5417.35 and the offer price is 5420.25. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for the stock is 245,500.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock had a 52 week low price of 4175.10 and a 52 week high price of 5989.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-99.36%) & ₹0.05 (-97.96%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.45 (+72.47%) & ₹93.4 (+215.54%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5362. The bid price is slightly higher at 5362.7, while the offer price is 5366.3. There is a bid quantity of 125 and an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for this stock is 339750. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with moderate buying and selling activity.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5350.2, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹5512.25 The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is ₹5350.2. There has been a percent change of -2.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -162.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹162.05. Click here for Dr Reddy Key Metrics

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5592.94 10 Days 5549.03 20 Days 5505.15 50 Days 5643.18 100 Days 5384.49 300 Days 4945.30

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-96.18%) & ₹0.05 (-97.96%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹39.95 (+348.88%) & ₹127.3 (+330.07%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock was ₹5362.2, while the high price reached ₹5512.8.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5403. The bid price is slightly higher at 5403.4, while the offer price is 5406.0. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest stands at 367250.

Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 7 Buy 10 9 9 11 Hold 9 9 9 10 Sell 8 7 7 8 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-90.45%) & ₹0.05 (-97.96%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹69.95 (+136.32%) & ₹9.0 (+1.12%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5441. The bid price is slightly higher at INR 5445.85, while the offer price is INR 5448.8. Both bid and offer quantities stand at 125. The open interest for the stock is recorded at 346,875.

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-87.26%) & ₹0.1 (-95.92%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹89.15 (+201.18%) & ₹46.75 (+213.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5490.0 as against previous close of 5504.25 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5455.05. The bid price stands at 5453.8, with a bid quantity of 125. On the other hand, the offer price is 5460.4, with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 341,750.

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.55% 3 Months 4.88% 6 Months 13.8% YTD 30.12% 1 Year 24.12%

