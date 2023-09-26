Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 5439.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5520.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5520.35 and closed at 5516.35. The highest price reached during the day was 5531.15, while the lowest was 5430. The market capitalization of the company stands at 90532.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 31,709.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5520.1, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹5439.4

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.54%
3 Months2.89%
6 Months21.25%
YTD28.35%
1 Year31.4%
26 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5439.4, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹5516.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5439.4. The percent change is -1.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 1.39%. The net change is -76.95, suggesting a decrease of 76.95 in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5516.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 31,709. The closing price for each share was 5516.35.

