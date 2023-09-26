Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5520.35 and closed at ₹5516.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5531.15, while the lowest was ₹5430. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹90532.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2, and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 31,709.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.54%
|3 Months
|2.89%
|6 Months
|21.25%
|YTD
|28.35%
|1 Year
|31.4%
The current data shows that the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is ₹5439.4. The percent change is -1.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 1.39%. The net change is -76.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹76.95 in the stock price.
