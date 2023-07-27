Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 5426.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5476.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5426.35 and closed at ₹5426.3. The stock reached a high of ₹5489.05 and a low of ₹5402 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91024.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5477.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 9393 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:04:07 AM IST
