comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 5426.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5476.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5426.35 and closed at 5426.3. The stock reached a high of 5489.05 and a low of 5402 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 91024.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5477.55, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 9393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:04:07 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5426.3 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Dr Reddy BSE shares was 9393. The closing price of the shares was 5426.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout