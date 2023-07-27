Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 5426.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5476.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5426.35 and closed at 5426.3. The stock reached a high of 5489.05 and a low of 5402 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 91024.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5477.55, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 9393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5426.3 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Dr Reddy BSE shares was 9393. The closing price of the shares was 5426.3.

