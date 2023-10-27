Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5385.55, down -0.72% from yesterday's 5424.55

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5385.55, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹5424.55 Today, the closing price of Dr Reddy's stock was ₹5385.55, which represents a decrease of 0.72% from the previous day's closing price of ₹5424.55. The net change in the stock price is -39. Overall, the stock had a slightly negative performance today.

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1118.85 15.4 1.4 1169.9 922.55 268449.59 Cipla 1176.5 26.35 2.29 1277.55 852.0 94961.27 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5385.55 -39.0 -0.72 5986.2 4176.85 89484.54 Divis Laboratories 3410.95 5.5 0.16 3949.0 2730.0 90550.01 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1940.0 48.75 2.58 2099.95 1446.15 65658.42 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹5358.85 and a high of ₹5449.8 during the current day.

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5448.5 as against previous close of 5460.35 Dr Reddy's is currently trading at a spot price of 5383.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 5418.5, while the offer price is 5419.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest for Dr Reddy's is 2777000.

Top active options for Dr Reddy Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹126.0 (-13.46%) & ₹20.1 (-22.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹134.7 (-2.12%) & ₹64.75 (-4.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5585.62 10 Days 5552.53 20 Days 5508.80 50 Days 5636.59 100 Days 5394.58 300 Days 4951.51

Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 7 Buy 10 9 9 11 Hold 9 9 9 10 Sell 8 7 7 8 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.5% 3 Months 3.32% 6 Months 10.23% YTD 27.95% 1 Year 22.05%

