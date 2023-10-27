Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5385.55, down -0.72% from yesterday's 5424.55

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRRDY) opened at ₹5459.05 and closed at ₹5512.25. The stock had a high of ₹5512.8 and a low of ₹5345. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90364.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 27423 shares.
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1118.85
|15.4
|1.4
|1169.9
|922.55
|268449.59
|Cipla
|1176.5
|26.35
|2.29
|1277.55
|852.0
|94961.27
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5385.55
|-39.0
|-0.72
|5986.2
|4176.85
|89484.54
|Divis Laboratories
|3410.95
|5.5
|0.16
|3949.0
|2730.0
|90550.01
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|1940.0
|48.75
|2.58
|2099.95
|1446.15
|65658.42
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1118.7
|15.25
|1.38
|1169.9
|922.55
|268413.6
|Cipla
|1176.5
|26.35
|2.29
|1277.55
|852.0
|94961.27
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5405.0
|-19.55
|-0.36
|5986.2
|4176.85
|89807.71
|Divis Laboratories
|3415.1
|9.65
|0.28
|3949.0
|2730.0
|90660.17
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|1919.0
|27.75
|1.47
|2099.95
|1446.15
|64947.68
|5 Days
|5585.62
|10 Days
|5552.53
|20 Days
|5508.80
|50 Days
|5636.59
|100 Days
|5394.58
|300 Days
|4951.51
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1116.2
|12.75
|1.16
|1169.9
|922.55
|267813.77
|Cipla
|1162.6
|12.45
|1.08
|1277.55
|852.0
|93839.33
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5382.15
|-42.4
|-0.78
|5986.2
|4176.85
|89428.04
|Divis Laboratories
|3410.3
|4.85
|0.14
|3949.0
|2730.0
|90532.75
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|1919.0
|27.75
|1.47
|2099.95
|1446.15
|64947.68
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|11
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1112.5
|9.05
|0.82
|1169.9
|922.55
|266926.02
|Cipla
|1158.5
|8.35
|0.73
|1277.55
|852.0
|93508.4
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5382.2
|-42.35
|-0.78
|5986.2
|4176.85
|89428.88
|Divis Laboratories
|3428.0
|22.55
|0.66
|3949.0
|2730.0
|91002.63
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|1925.5
|34.25
|1.81
|2099.95
|1446.15
|65167.67
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1110.85
|7.4
|0.67
|1169.9
|922.55
|266530.13
|Cipla
|1155.05
|4.9
|0.43
|1277.55
|852.0
|93229.93
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5387.0
|-37.55
|-0.69
|5986.2
|4176.85
|89508.63
|Divis Laboratories
|3413.0
|7.55
|0.22
|3949.0
|2730.0
|90604.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|1937.75
|46.5
|2.46
|2099.95
|1446.15
|65582.27
|1 Week
|-4.5%
|3 Months
|3.32%
|6 Months
|10.23%
|YTD
|27.95%
|1 Year
|22.05%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy's shares was 27,423. The closing price for the shares was ₹5,512.25.
