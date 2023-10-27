Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5385.55, down -0.72% from yesterday's 5424.55

27 min read . 27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 5424.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5385.55 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRRDY) opened at 5459.05 and closed at 5512.25. The stock had a high of 5512.8 and a low of 5345. The market capitalization of the company is 90364.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 27423 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5385.55, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

Today, the closing price of Dr Reddy's stock was 5385.55, which represents a decrease of 0.72% from the previous day's closing price of 5424.55. The net change in the stock price is -39. Overall, the stock had a slightly negative performance today.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1118.8515.41.41169.9922.55268449.59
Cipla1176.526.352.291277.55852.094961.27
Dr Reddys Laboratories5385.55-39.0-0.725986.24176.8589484.54
Divis Laboratories3410.955.50.163949.02730.090550.01
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1940.048.752.582099.951446.1565658.42
27 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low of 5358.85 and a high of 5449.8 during the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5448.5 as against previous close of 5460.35

Dr Reddy's is currently trading at a spot price of 5383.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 5418.5, while the offer price is 5419.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest for Dr Reddy's is 2777000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 126.0 (-13.46%) & 20.1 (-22.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 134.7 (-2.12%) & 64.75 (-4.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5400, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

The current data of Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5400. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.55, suggesting a decrease of 24.55 in the stock price.

Click here for Dr Reddy Shareholdings

27 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5448.5 as against previous close of 5460.35

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5409.15. The bid price is slightly higher at INR 5443.5, while the offer price is even higher at INR 5446.35. The bid and offer quantities are both at 125. The open interest for Dr Reddy's stock is at 2,746,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today is 5358.85 and the high price is 5449.8.

27 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5407.35, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5407.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -17.2, which means it has decreased by 17.2.

Click here for Dr Reddy Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5585.62
10 Days5552.53
20 Days5508.80
50 Days5636.59
100 Days5394.58
300 Days4951.51
27 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 116.0 (-20.33%) & 19.2 (-25.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 141.15 (-7.01%) & 67.05 (-1.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was 5358.85, while the high price was 5449.8.

27 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5385, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5385. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -39.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 39.55.

Click here for Dr Reddy Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5448.5 as against previous close of 5460.35

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5382.7. The bid price for the stock is 5413.95, with a bid quantity of 125. On the other hand, the offer price is 5415.5, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Dr Reddy's stock stands at 2,697,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5378.35, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5378.35 with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -46.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.85% and the actual decrease in value is 46.2.

27 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddys Laboratories stock reached a low of 5358.85 and a high of 5449.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9997
Buy109911
Hold99910
Sell8778
Strong Sell3332
27 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 111.95 (-23.11%) & 78.0 (-26.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 150.25 (+13.91%) & 76.0 (+11.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5383.4, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5383.4. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5448.5 as against previous close of 5460.35

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5380. The bid price is 5402.8 and the offer price is 5404.85. The bid quantity is 250 and the offer quantity is 125. The open interest for the stock is 2,692,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5358.85 and a high price of 5449.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5378, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

Dr. Reddy's stock price is currently 5378. It has experienced a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -46.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 112.8 (-22.53%) & 79.0 (-25.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 153.65 (+16.49%) & 77.3 (+13.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5373, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5373 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -51.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and there has been a decrease of 51.55 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5380.65 and a high price of 5449.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5448.5 as against previous close of 5460.35

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5441.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 5465.1, while the offer price is 5467.4. The bid and offer quantities are both at 125. The open interest for this stock is 2652750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5429.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current data for Dr. Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5429.3, and it has experienced a percent change of -1.5%. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -82.95, which further supports the decrease in value. Overall, based on this data, it can be inferred that Dr. Reddy's stock has declined in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.5%
3 Months3.32%
6 Months10.23%
YTD27.95%
1 Year22.05%
27 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5429.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹5512.25

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5429.3. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -82.95, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5512.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy's shares was 27,423. The closing price for the shares was 5,512.25.

