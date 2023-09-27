Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was ₹5445 and the close price was ₹5439.4. The stock had a high of ₹5525 and a low of ₹5445. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 91010.62 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4088.7. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy's was 10355 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is at ₹5500. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 31.9, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this suggests that Dr Reddy's stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 10355 shares, and the closing price was ₹5439.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!