Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 5468.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5500 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was 5445 and the close price was 5439.4. The stock had a high of 5525 and a low of 5445. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 91010.62 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4088.7. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy's was 10355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5500, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹5468.1

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is at 5500. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 31.9, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this suggests that Dr Reddy's stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

27 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5439.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 10355 shares, and the closing price was 5439.4.

