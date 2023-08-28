Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plummets as investors react negatively

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5931.95 and closed at ₹5903. The stock reached a high of ₹5931.95 and a low of ₹5771.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96162.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 7020 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5746. The percent change is -0.56, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -32.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹32.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.62%
|3 Months
|22.86%
|6 Months
|28.68%
|YTD
|36.38%
|1 Year
|36.37%
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5778.5. There has been a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -124.5, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.
On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume recorded 7020 shares with a closing price of ₹5903.
