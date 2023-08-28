Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plummets as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 5778.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5746 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5931.95 and closed at 5903. The stock reached a high of 5931.95 and a low of 5771.05. The market capitalization of the company is 96162.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 7020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5746, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹5778.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5746. The percent change is -0.56, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -32.5, suggesting a decrease of 32.5 in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.62%
3 Months22.86%
6 Months28.68%
YTD36.38%
1 Year36.37%
28 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5778.5, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹5903

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5778.5. There has been a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -124.5, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

28 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5903 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume recorded 7020 shares with a closing price of 5903.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.