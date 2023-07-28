Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock surges amid positive trading

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5535 and closed at ₹5476.5. The stock had a high of ₹5613.85 and a low of ₹5425. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91675.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5489.05 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 52903 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5543.2, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹5504.15
The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5543.2. It has seen a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 39.05, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5504.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹5476.5
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5504.15. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 27.65.
Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5476.5 yesterday
On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 52,903 shares, and its closing price was ₹5,476.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!