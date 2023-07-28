Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock surges amid positive trading

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5535 and closed at ₹5476.5. The stock had a high of ₹5613.85 and a low of ₹5425. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91675.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5489.05 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 52903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.