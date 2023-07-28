Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock surges amid positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 5504.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5543.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5535 and closed at 5476.5. The stock had a high of 5613.85 and a low of 5425. The market capitalization of the company is 91675.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5489.05 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 52903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5543.2, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹5504.15

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5543.2. It has seen a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 39.05, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5504.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹5476.5

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5504.15. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 27.65.

28 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5476.5 yesterday

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 52,903 shares, and its closing price was 5,476.5.

