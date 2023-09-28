Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 5468.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5494.85 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5500 and closed at 5468.1. The stock had a high of 5604.75 and a low of 5484. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 91455.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, while the 52-week low is 4088.7. On the BSE, a total of 15148 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5468.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 15,148 shares, and the closing price was 5,468.1.

