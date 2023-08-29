Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Rises in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 5778.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5795 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy opened at ₹5780 and closed at ₹5778.5. The stock reached a high of ₹5828.6 and a low of ₹5729.25. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy is ₹96443.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy shares was 16,043.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:06:24 AM IST
Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5795, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹5778.5
The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5795 with a net change of 16.5, representing a percent change of 0.29.
29 Aug 2023, 08:07:57 AM IST
Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5778.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 16,043 shares with a closing price of ₹5,778.5.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!