comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 09:07:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.5 0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.2 0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 604.9 0.45%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,197 1.05%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 409.05 0.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Rises in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Rises in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 5778.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5795 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy opened at 5780 and closed at 5778.5. The stock reached a high of 5828.6 and a low of 5729.25. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy is 96443.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy shares was 16,043.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:06:24 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5795, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹5778.5

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5795 with a net change of 16.5, representing a percent change of 0.29.

29 Aug 2023, 08:07:57 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5778.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 16,043 shares with a closing price of 5,778.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App