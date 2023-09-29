Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 5494.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5425.55 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 5500.05 and closed at 5494.85. The highest price reached during the day was 5507.4, while the lowest was 5412. The market capitalization of Dr. Reddy's is currently at 90302.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4088.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5425.55, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹5494.85

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5425.55. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -69.3, meaning the stock has decreased by 69.3.

29 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5494.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 4,308 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,494.85.

